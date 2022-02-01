BREAKING NEWS:Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) – For the second time in recent days, the football world is reacting to Tom Brady retirement news. This time, however, it’s official.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that Brady was retiring, sparking a flood of well wishes from NFL circles. A short time later, the quarterback’s camp denied he had reached a decision. But Brady himself announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from the game he dominated for more than two decades.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote.

Among those reacting to the news was the Patriots official Twitter account, which shared a photo of Brady riding off into the sunset on a duck boat.

With Brady’s retirement official, he is a surefire entrant into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which noted that the 7-time Super Bowl champion will be eligible in 2027.

Former teammate Tedy Bruschi said Brady “You did your job better than anyone ever has.”

Retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, meanwhile, took the opportunity to try and sell some merchandise.

The Red Sox celebrated Brady’s retirement as well.

The New York Jets were skeptical, and who can blame them after Brady tortured them throughout his entire career.

Peyton Manning, Brady’s top rival for much of their storied careers, released a statement through his production company.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,” Manning wrote. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”

