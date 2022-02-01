FOXBORO (CBS) – For the second time in recent days, the football world is reacting to Tom Brady retirement news. This time, however, it’s official.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that Brady was retiring, sparking a flood of well wishes from NFL circles. A short time later, the quarterback’s camp denied he had reached a decision. But Brady himself announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from the game he dominated for more than two decades.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote.

Among those reacting to the news was the Patriots official Twitter account, which shared a photo of Brady riding off into the sunset on a duck boat.

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

With Brady’s retirement official, he is a surefire entrant into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which noted that the 7-time Super Bowl champion will be eligible in 2027.

With the news of @TomBrady's retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027.@Patriots | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/Rh44Dy0ZfI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2022

Former teammate Tedy Bruschi said Brady “You did your job better than anyone ever has.”

You did your job better than anyone ever has. Well done, my friend. pic.twitter.com/VW6PzTkTSB — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 1, 2022

Retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, meanwhile, took the opportunity to try and sell some merchandise.

The Red Sox celebrated Brady’s retirement as well.

Congrats to the GOAT on an incredible career.



Thank you for all that you brought to the sports world over these last 22 years. pic.twitter.com/qsIcVNNXy9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 1, 2022

The New York Jets were skeptical, and who can blame them after Brady tortured them throughout his entire career.

this better be real — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022

Peyton Manning, Brady’s top rival for much of their storied careers, released a statement through his production company.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,” Manning wrote. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”