BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots fans are lighting up the phones inside 98.5 the Sports Hub’s Dorchester studio Tuesday following Tom Brady’s official retirement announcement.

Scott Zolak, the former Patriots quarterback who now co-hosts the station’s midday show Zolak & Bertrand, said many of the callers are upset that Brady didn’t acknowledge his time in New England during his social media announcement.

“Ninety percent of his career was played here in New England, his pro football career. We take the voice of the fans here, so you gauge the temperature. A lot of people are upset that New England, the fans, the Kraft family, Coach Belichick were not mentioned in the statement that Tom released today. I think that’s what people will remember here today,” Zolak said.

After initially leaving New England out of his retirement announcement, Brady later acknowledged Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s statement with a brief thank you on his social media platforms.

“It’s been 20 years going out buying his jerseys, paying for tickets to go to Super Bowls, to games,” Zolak said. “When somebody is that ingrained in a fan base like Tom was, Tom’s the best to every play that’s never going to be debated. But how it ended here, and him sort of not wanting to come back here, it sticks in some fans’ hearts.”

Zolak said he doesn’t believe Brady’s omission was accidental.

“Tom is very calculated to everything he does. Everything is pre-programmed, pre-thought out. Tom doesn’t just omit someone for ‘Oh I forgot that. I’m going to come back and thank that person again.’ No. This is all pre-calculated,” Zolak said. “I think there’s a separation there. I think it’s cold, it’s calculated for him. He left New England two years ago.’ I’m done with that part of my life, this is the new part of my life that I’m addressing.’ Fans have a tough reaction to that.”

Once the dust is settled, Zolak believes all will be right between Brady and the Patriots. Zolak believes the team will go over the top to honor its former franchise cornerstone, likely with a statue and team Hall of Fame ceremony. And he believes the respect will be mutual.

“He’s not that nuts of a guy where you completely ignore this massive part of your life. … There’s a big part of New England in Tom. I think Tom will acknowledge that when he’s done,” Zolak said.