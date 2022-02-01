BOSTON (CBS) — Roger Goodell spent years trying to tear Tom Brady down during the whole Deflategate mess, fighting to convince the football world that the Patriots quarterback was a cheater. Now that Brady is calling it quits, Goodell is singing the former QB’s praises.

Shortly after Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning, Goodell sent out a statement that put Brady near the top of the NFL hierarchy. He did not mention that little court battle the two engaged in from 2015-16.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” wrote Goodell. “Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history,” the commish continued. “It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

That was nice of Goodell to say, especially after he spent much of two years as Brady’s main adversary. Goodell suspended Brady for four games for the deflated ball episode, a suspension that Goodell upheld himself after hearing Brady’s appeal.

But with Brady retiring on Tuesday, Goodell made sure to jump on the bandwagon and wish him the best in his post-football future. We’ll see if Brady opens up a little more about the Deflategate controversy now that he is no longer an employee of the league.