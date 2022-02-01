BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady did not mention the Patriots or New England in his retirement announcement on Tuesday. But the team was quick to send out a congratulatory message to the quarterback who brought the franchise six Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots sent out a simple — but extremely cool — Tweet to thank and congratulate Brady on the his retirement.

“It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations @TomBrady,” the Tweet read, with an illustrated picture pf Brady on a duck boat with his seven Lombardi trophies.

The “4EVER-TB12” Massachusetts license plate on the back of the duck boat is a nice touch.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also put out a statement on Brady, praising the quarterback for all he accomplished in both New England and Tampa Bay.

“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special,” Kraft wrote. “I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”

Brady, of course, spent the first 20 years of his 22-year NFL career in New England. He won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before departing for the Buccaneers in 2020, winning another title with Tampa Bay in his first season with the team.

There are rumblings that Brady could potentially return to New England on a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot, but there has been no announcement on that front.