FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s retirement had people buzzing on Tuesday. But be aware – not everything you see on social media is true when it comes to the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Rumors began bubbling up on Twitter that Brady would be in Foxboro in the upcoming days to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Patriots.
A Patriots spokesperson told WBZ-TV there is no truth to those rumors.
Brady announced his retirement Tuesday morning. Though he left the Patriots out of his initial retirement statement, Brady later acknowledged owner Robert Kraft’s statement on social media, saying “Thank You Patriots Nation ❤️ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”