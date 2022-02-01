FOXBORO (CBS) – While Tom Brady’s retirement announcement wasn’t entirely surprising, many New England Patriots fans say they’re disappointed the quarterback is walking away from the sport for good.

“It stings,” said Andrew Potter.

It’s a punch in the heart for diehard TB12 fans. Tom Brady is retiring from the game of football.

“It’s definitely sad, but everybody has their time,” Brianna Runshe told WBZ-TV at Patriot Place in Foxborough.

“He’s loved,” said another fan. “He’s loved, period.”

New England fans were surprised they didn’t get the same love back from Brady in his social media post Tuesday.

“What kind of hurts in the immediate is that we didn’t get our proper thanks in the statement that he made,” said Potter.

“Most of his career was here obviously,” another fan told WBZ-TV. “To not say nothing is a disappointment to be honest with you.”

Brady’s career spanned 22 incredible years. Some of his greatest moments were at Gillette Stadium.

“I think it’s the snow game, right where you’re standing here was the snow game where he spiked the ball,” Steve Keefe reminisced.

Potter said his favorite moments were the clutch plays that led to historic Super Bowl wins for the Patriots.

“The multiple rings and the dominance that no other team is going to have so hopefully everyone in New England appreciates we’re never going to see this again,” he said.

Super fan Rob McCluskey agrees, even tattooing Brady holding up the Lombardi trophy on his forearm.

“I’ll always have that on me. It’ll remind me of them. The championships, the fun,” said McCluckey.

It’s a tribute that will last a lifetime, which is why diehard fans hope the king of comebacks will one day return to Gillette Stadium.

“Hopefully he signs a one day with us, retire properly as a Patriot and we get our final farewell,” said Potter.