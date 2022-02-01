Brian Flores' Lawsuit Accuses Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Of Paying Coach $100,000 For Every Loss In Effort To Tank For Better Draft PickBrian Flores lobbed some serious accusations at the Dolphins in a lawsuit focused on racial discrimination from the Giants during their hiring process.

Photo Gallery: Tom Brady Through The YearsA look at Tom Brady throughout his incredible 22-year NFL career.

Accidental Bill Belichick Text Messages At Center Of Brian Flores Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against NFL, GiantsBill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him for getting the Giants' head coaching a job, according to a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach and former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores.

Tom Brady's Greatest Feat? Avoiding 'The Cliff' To The Bitter EndThat Kellerman was proven to have been absolutely, unequivocally, and comically wrong is more a testament to the unbelievable stretch of football put forth by Tom Brady than it is an indictment of the ESPN pundit.

Tom Brady Announces Official RetirementTom Brady has retired. For real, now.