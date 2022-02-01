CANTON (CBS) – A Mansfield woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Boston Police officer John O’Keefe who was found unresponsive outside a Canton home Saturday morning.
The Norfolk County District Attorney said 41-year-old Karen Read is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and motor vehicle homicide.READ MORE: Boston Streets Remain A Snowy Mess Days After Blizzard
O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some time before he was found outside near a Fairview Road home belonging to people he knew. Investigators said Read drove to the area with O’Keefe early Saturday morning, possibly shortly after midnight.
After he was discovered, O’Keefe was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Politics In Tom Brady's Playbook?
Read is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
“Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment tomorrow,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind.”MORE NEWS: 20 Swastikas Found At Curry College In The Last Week
O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.