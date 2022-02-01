BOSTON (CBS) – It’s amazing how one storm, one winter day, can transform the landscape. Up until Saturday, the winter had essentially been a dud. Other than a few patches of leftover snow, most of Massachusetts was green or brown. That sure changed quick! Just about all of southern New England, from Worcester County eastward is now blanketed in snow measuring anywhere from a foot to two-and-a-half feet deep.

Despite the cold, the sunshine will still help to melt a little bit of the snow you may have missed on your driveways and sidewalks. And there is some good news – milder temperatures are coming! We finally get back over freezing (32 degrees) on Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will push over 40 degrees!

I would estimate that by Friday morning about half of the current snow pack will be gone – either melted or sublimated. The only spot left with a foot or more would be south of Boston, in parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties (the blizzard jackpot spot).

So, this alone would represent great news. It would be a gradual enough melting that we wouldn’t have to be concerned with any major flooding or ice dams.

But, there is a BIG BUT.

There is another storm coming Thursday and Friday. This one will be vastly different than the Saturday nor’easter. Instead of a coastal storm, this time we are focused on a frontal boundary from the west. How bad could that be? Well, this is going to be one jacked up front.

We will have an frigid Arctic high pressure area to the north, anchored in Canada, and a Bermuda high to the south, pumping in warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air. New England will be caught right in the middle of two very different airmasses.

Initially we see rain during the day Thursday with snow confined to northernmost New England. But later in the day, the cold air will start to push southward, changing the rain to ice and snow from north to south. The million dollar question is – how quickly does the cold air arrive? Also, does it arrive at all layers of the atmosphere? How much precipitation will be left after the change to ice and snow? Ok, sorry, that was more than one million dollar question. At this point there are MANY questions to be answered.

The best case scenario is we stay mostly rain and we see just a brief change at the end of the storm. We would still be dealing with flooding due to the fallen rain and melting snow, but a major mess would be avoided.

Worst-case scenario #1

The rain changes to snow overnight Thursday night and we get another heavy dose of snow into Friday.

Worst-case scenario #2

The rain chances to ice or freezing rain. In my mind, this would truly be the worst of all possible outcomes. Ice storms can be the most impactful and damaging storms. Major ice accretion can lead to extensive power outages and damage. No thanks.

Clearly A LOT to sort out here. This will be another week of scenarios and storm preparation, not to mention hair pulling in the weather office!

Stick with us, we will keep you updated as new data arrives on CBSBoston.com, WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.