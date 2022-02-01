BREAKING NEWS:Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston residents worked hard to clear their parking spaces following Saturday’s blizzard. But the time has now come to give up your space savers.

The city issued a warning that residents’ signature parking space savers are required to be moved 48 hours after the snow emergency ends.

Boston’s snow emergency expired Monday at 6 a.m.

Any space saver still out by Wednesday morning will be collected by the Department of Public Works.

