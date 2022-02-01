BOSTON (CBS) – Boston residents worked hard to clear their parking spaces following Saturday’s blizzard. But the time has now come to give up your space savers.
The city issued a warning that residents’ signature parking space savers are required to be moved 48 hours after the snow emergency ends.
Did you know that the 48 hour clock on space savers starts at the end of a snow emergency? That means space savers are no longer allowed after 6 a.m. this Wednesday and will be collected by Public Works. pic.twitter.com/QyFOb9XUyj
— City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 1, 2022
Boston’s snow emergency expired Monday at 6 a.m.
Any space saver still out by Wednesday morning will be collected by the Department of Public Works.