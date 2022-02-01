Tom Brady Officially Announces His RetirementTom Brady has retired. For real, now.

Adam Vinatieri's Son Commits To UMass FootballAs if New England needed a reminder that the first run of three Super Bowls happened a very long time ago, there is now this: Adam Vinatieri's son has made his college commitment.

Marcus Smart Is Making Things Happen For The CelticsMarcus Smart has been excellent since returning from a COVID-19 absence, molding into the floor general that the Celtics have needed all season.

Josh McDaniels Introduced By Raiders, Eyes Success In Second Stint As Head CoachThirteen years after his failed stint as a head coach in Denver, Josh McDaniels is ready for his next shot as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and hopes the lessons he learned with the Broncos leads to more success his second time around.

Celtics Run Past Short-Handed Heat 122-92Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night.