LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after a sledding accident in Londonderry, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Mammoth Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Her injuries were so severe that a Boston Med Flight was requested, the Londonderry Fire Department said.
Crews used a stokes basket to help extricate the woman and paramedics provided "advanced life support treatment" while transporting her to the med flight landing zone at Saint Peter's Church.
She was taken to a Level 1 Trauma Center, according to the fire department.
The department also said at the time of this call they were responding to three other emergencies.