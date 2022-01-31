CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Despite all of the reports, Tom Brady insists that he has not retired. Not yet, anyway.

The quarterback spoke with Jim Gray for their weekly chat on Monday, and he said that he still has not made a firm decision on retiring from football or playing next season.

“I’m still just going through the process I said I was going through,” Brady said. “I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another, like I said last week.”

Brady said he’s not sure what went into the reporting over the weekend, but that he was disappointed for such news to come out during championship weekend.

“I’m responsible for what I say or do and not for what others say or do,” he said of those reports.

As for making a decision, Brady said he doesn’t have a timeline.

Brady and Gray were speaking for their weekly SiriusXM/podcast interview, though Monday’s episode seemed to have come based on the reporting on Brady’s retirement in the previous days.

The Brady retirement story blew up over the weekend, first with Jason La Canfora reporting on Friday night that a retirement announcement was imminent, then with Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reporting Saturday that Brady had made the decision to call it a career.

Brady’s father as well as his agent, Don Yee, pushed back against those reports, calling them premature. Buccaneers GM Jason Licht also told reporters that Brady had called the team on Saturday to say he hadn’t yet made a decision on retiring or returning to play for the 2022 season.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards last year, leading the Buccaneers to a 13-4 record and winning a playoff game before losing to the Rams in the divisional round.

