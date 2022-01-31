BOSTON (CBS) — A lot of different people had a lot of different things to say about Tom Brady and his possible retirement over the past few days. On Monday night, we’ll hear from Tom Brady himself.

Brady will break his silence on his podcast/SiriusXM show with Jim Gray on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

“A new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray debuts tonight at a special time,” SiriusXM said in a release, noting that it will air on Mad Dog Sports Radio at 7 p.m. and will re-air on Sirius XM NFL Radio at 7:30 p.m.

The interviews will then be posted as podcasts after airing.

It does not appear as though this this show was scheduled to air prior to ESPN reporting on Saturday that Brady was retiring (Tom E. Curran said that Brady was out of the country and planned to stay out of the country this week). Nevertheless, the world will at least get to hear something directly from Brady on Monday night, which may or may not present some clarity on the situation.

That situation involved Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reporting Saturday that Brady was calling it a career after 22 seasons. The reaction and tributes poured in immediately, only for multiple members of the Brady camp to refute the reports. Brady’s agent, Don Yee, contacted the media to say that only Brady himself would be able to share with accuracy what his situation was. Brady’s father contacted multiple media members to say that the quarterback had not yet made a decision on retirement. Multiple reporters contacted the Buccaneers, who said that Brady had called the team on Saturday to say he hadn’t yet made a decision.

While many believe that Brady’s camp pushed back on the reports so that Brady himself could own the retirement announcement in whichever way he wanted to share it, we’ll likely get a better idea by Monday night.