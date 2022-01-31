BRAINTREE (CBS) – The South Shore Plaza in Braintree has added additional security measures following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

On January 22, Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester, was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard.

A spokesperson for South Shore Plaza said K-9 weapons detection patrols are being added, as are more armed security personnel. Armed police officers already patrol the area.

Additional surveillance video will also be added, as will staff for portable elevated observational towers.

“South Shore Plaza is committed to doing all that it can to provide a safe, pleasurable shopping experience for its customers, retailers and employees,” the shopping center said in a statement.

The mall already has an extensive camera system, images from which helped investigators identify the shooting suspect. Now, there are even more measures in place. The mall is also adding technology like license plate readers, and expanding and streamlining the camera system.

David Levenberg, an expert in the mall security industry, was encouraged by the additional measures the mall is implementing.

“Not only is that a problem from a crime perspective, it’s a problem from the perception of the shopper. If the shopper feels like it’s not safe to go there, I’m going to go someplace else because I have a lot of choices,” said Levenberg. “Three major incidents in five years in problematic.”

The swift action from the South Shore Plaza is all a part of an effort to restore some peace of mind for shoppers, who tell WBZ-TV they’re pleased by the quick changes.

“It’s great,” said shopper Maureen Nagle. “Better than before.”