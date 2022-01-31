BRAINTREE (CBS) – South Shore Plaza in Braintree will be adding additional security measures following a deadly shooting earlier this month.
On January 22, Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Dorchester, was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard.
A spokesperson for South Shore Plaza said K-9 weapons detection patrols are being added, as are more armed security personnel. Armed police officers already patrol the area.
Additional surveillance video will be added, as will staff for portable elevated observational towers.
“We are meeting with the elected officials of Braintree to discuss the ways we can collaboratively support our continued efforts to keep the community safe,” South Shore Plaza said in a statement. “South Shore Plaza is committed to doing all that it can to provide a safe, pleasurable shopping experience for its customers, retailers and employees.”