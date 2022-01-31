BOSTON (CBS) — It’s day two of blizzard clean-up in Massachusetts.

“Just had to dig out. This is a construction site so we’re working hard to clean it out get ready for today’s crews,” said Troy Butal of Kevin Cradock Builders.

But it’s back to business in Boston.

“I’m on my way to work. The streets look really good, especially the busier streets. I came from Back Bay Station,” said Claire Price of Natick.

WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado found the sidewalks in Beacon Hill were shoveled pretty well, clear enough for people to walk to work and school.

“As a mother with a young child in a stroller. I worry about the handicapped and just when streets and intersections are impassable. It’s a real safety hazard,” said Elizabeth Crowley of Boston.

Residents have started to dig out their cars and put out space savers like lawn chairs and even air conditioners. But Boston’s snow emergency was lifted Monday morning, giving drivers only 48 more hours to use them.

The city’s Chief of Streets reminded people not to shovel or blow snow into the roads. Crews will spend Monday focusing on clearing crosswalks and curbs.

“Sidewalks are slush, street is slush, it’s a good time,” one woman said.

With a record-tying 23.6 inches of snowfall in the city, cleanup is far from over.

“Very, very stressful for sure so I hope they get it cleaned up today,” said Crowley.