SANDWICH (CBS) — The Sandwich Boardwalk will have to undergo major repairs before anyone can use it again.

The blizzard from over the weekend destroyed a section of the boardwalk.

It was originally built in 1875 and has already been repaired and rebuilt several times due to storm damage.

“Any time you have a structure like this, in a salt marsh, near a bay, every nor’easter makes you sort of cringe and think, ‘This could be the one,'” said Candy Thompson, a member of a group called “Friends of the Sandwich Boardwalk.”

Residents were hoping to hold onto the old planks a little longer, preserving the structure before the town plans to demolish and replace it in 2023. Now, they hope the storm didn’t prematurely start the demolition.

“People were looking forward to this next last summer with the old boardwalk, and that was taken away from them,” said Thompson. “So we are kind of hoping the town sees its way to spend the money to give us one more summer with our boardwalk.”

Sandwich residents tell WBZ-TV they are hoping to learn more about whether or not the town plans to fix the boardwalk at the local Board of Selectmen meeting on Thursday night.