MANSFIELD (CBS) – A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a crash on Route 495 early Monday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said the Freightliner truck was traveling on the northbound side of the highway around 3:35 a.m. when, for some unknown reason, it crossed the median and then all three southbound lanes before crashing in the woods.
Troopers pulled the driver, 55-year-old Peter Fennell, out of the truck and performed CPR, but he died at the scene.
It’s not clear yet what caused the crash, but State Police said no other cars or trucks were involved.
The southbound side of 495 was shut down briefly so the truck could be towed away.