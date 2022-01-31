BOSCAWEN, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire woman has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after she crashed her snowmobile on Sunday. It happened on the Northern Rail Trail in Boscawen, N.H.
According to the N.H. Fish and Game Department, the woman's snowmobile crashed into trees after being overcome by the ungroomed snow on the side of the trail. The woman has been identified as 50-year-old Paula Hendrick of Concord.
Hendrick’s group had slowed down to yield to traffic when “she inadvertently accelerated into the trees, fell off of the snowmobile, and slid down a very steep embankment toward the Merrimack River.”
Others called 911 immediately and the Concord Fire Department used a tracked utility terrain vehicle to transport Hendrick to an ambulance. She was taken to Concord Hospital for treatment.
Hendrick was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Rider inexperience is believed to be the cause of the crash, Fish and Game said.