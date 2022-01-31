BOSTON (CBS) — Attorney General Maura Healey holds a large lead in the race for governor among Democrats, according to a poll released Monday.
The survey of more than 500 registered voters from MassINC found that Healey has the support of 48% of Democratic primary voters, followed by state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz at 12% and Harvard professor Danielle Allen at 3%. The poll found that 30% still don’t know who they’d support in the primary.READ MORE: 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Signs Caused Panic In Boston 15 Years Ago Monday
If Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was running, he’d actually be leading Healey slightly with 32% of the vote compared to her 31%. But Walsh recently told CNN that he is not running for governor.
Healey is viewed favorably by 44% of voters surveyed, and unfavorably by 19%.
The poll also found that Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s endorsement could have an impact, if he decides to weigh in. Forty-two percent said they’d be more likely to support a Baker-endorsed Democratic candidate, while 29% said it would have the opposite effect.READ MORE: Methuen DPW Worker Clearing Snow During Blizzard Helps Family Escape Burning Home
Forty-five percent of voters said they want the next governor to be “about the same as Charlie Baker”; 26% said they want a governor who is more liberal, and 23% said they want someone who is more conservative than Baker.
In the race for attorney general, prospective candidate and former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is leading with 31% in the Democratic primary. And though nearly two-thirds of voters don’t have a favorite in the lieutenant governor primary, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll leads the pack of Democrats with 10%.
On the Republican side, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl and Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty have announced their candidacies for governor.MORE NEWS: Woman Left With Potentially Life-Threatening Injuries After NH Snowmobile Crash
