WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is starting the week in Washington, DC.
He will attend the National Governors Association meeting with President Biden and members of his administration at the White House Monday.
Baker’s office said he will discuss the Cape Cod bridges and the future of the state’s military bases.
“Governor Baker will remain in close contact with transportation and public safety officials in Massachusetts to monitor the winter storm recovery efforts,” Baker’s press secretary, Terry MacCormack, said in a statement.
The governor will return to Massachusetts Monday evening.