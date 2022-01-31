BOSTON (CBS) – Starting this week, COVID tests will be sent home with students at schools that opted into the state’s new testing program.
Students and staff in those schools will receive a package of at-home tests every other week, with each box containing two tests. The shipments come from a supply of 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests secured by the state earlier this month.
Schools that begin weekly at-home testing will be able to end their test-and-stay programs and stop contact tracing.
But in order to participate, schools must continue testing symptomatic students and staff or continue pooled testing programs.
Gov. Charlie Baker called rapid tests “a very good alternative” to a PCR test.