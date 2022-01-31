Where Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play Next? Early Odds Say Pittsburgh Or WashingtonConsidering his win-loss record as a starting quarterback, it was fair to wonder why the 49ers weren't fully sold on Jimmy Garoppolo as their No. 1 guy. Sunday night's late-game collapse, though, provided a stark picture of why that is indeed the case.

Report: Celtics 'Widely Expected' To Trade Schroder, But With A Big CaveatEver since the Celtics signed Dennis Schroder to a bargain contract during the offseason, it has been speculated that the Boston brass will cash in on the veteran point guard at the trade deadline. But there appears to be a caveat for the Celtics when it comes to dealing Schroder.

Tuukka Rask Suffers Injury After Four Starts, Will Rest Through All-Star BreakTuukka Time 2.0 has hit another roadblock.

Tom Brady To Break Silence Amid Retirement Reports On Podcast With Jim GrayA lot of different people had a lot of different things to say about Tom Brady and his possible retirement over the past few days. On Monday night, we'll hear from Tom Brady himself.

Patrick Mahomes Was Putrid, Chiefs Dynasty Is 'Dead,' And Everything Else I Can't Believe From Championship WeekendI can't believe how bad Patrick Mahomes was. I cannot believe how inconceivably putrid, how shockingly abysmal Patrick Mahomes was with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It was just so unnecessary.