BOSTON (CBS) — Considering his win-loss record as a starting quarterback, it was fair to wonder why the 49ers weren’t fully sold on Jimmy Garoppolo as their No. 1 guy. Sunday night’s late-game collapse, though, provided a stark picture of why that is indeed the case.
Garoppolo struggled to run the 49ers’ offense, as San Francisco kicked away a 10-point lead in the second half and lost the NFC Championship Game to the Rams. The Niners’ hopes ended when Garoppolo heaved a desperation pass that was picked off in the game’s final minute.
Combine Garoppolo’s fourth-quarter performance from Sunday night with his fourth-quarter performance in Super Bowl LIV, and consider the 49ers traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall last year, and it appears as though Garoppolo has played his final game with the 49ers. (The Niners can cut Garoppolo this offseason with just a $1.4 million dead cap charge.)
And with the expectation being that Garoppolo will be moving on, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin shared the odds of where Garoppolo may head next.
The Steelers and soon-to-be-renamed Washington Football Team lead the pack, with plus-400 odds, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at plus-550. It would surely be fascinating if Garoppolo was tapped with replacing Tom Brady in Tampa.
Some odds on Garoppolo's next team from @SportsBettingAG. Texans seem like a good value pick pic.twitter.com/GDxuncPEFy
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 31, 2022
After that, it’s the Broncos (+600), Dolphins (+700), Panthers (+700), Raiders (+700), Packers (+1000), Texans (+1000), Browns (+1200) and Colts (+1400) rounding out the list.
The 30-year-old Garoppolo is 37-16 as a starter in the regular season and postseason combined. In his regular-season career, he’s completed 67.7 percent of his passes, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt while throwing 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. In 2021, he started 15 games, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.