TYNGSBORO (CBS) — A fire in Tyngsboro that killed a woman and injured another person last week was started accidentally, fire officials announced Monday.
Thirty-year-old Jessica Clements was found dead, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
The fire started with an immersion water heater and ignited combustible items nearby.
First responders have organized efforts to help the family recover. Many items have already been donated but they are still looking for about two dozen gift cards to help with some immediate needs. Find more information here.
Two dogs were also killed in the fire.