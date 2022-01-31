PROVIDENCE, R.I (CBS) — Filming has officially wrapped up for “Hocus Pocus 2.”
The much anticipated sequel was shot in Rhode Island. Crews have been spotted filming in Providence and at La Salle Academy, one of the oldest schools in the state.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all returning as the Sanderson Sisters, who are accidentally brought back to modern-day Salem.
The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s.
Also making appearances in the film are Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen and “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham.
The film’s producer Adam Shankman posted to Instagram that the movie is coming to Disney+ in time for Halloween.