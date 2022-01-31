BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to the best cities to work, it’s hard to beat Boston.
A recently released list by Glassdoor ranks the country’s 100 best companies to work.
Three Boston-based companies found slots in the Top 10. HubSpot was No. 2, Bain & Company came in third, and Boston Consulting Group was No. 6.
In total, Boston had nine companies in Glassdoor’s Top 100, which was the second most of any city.
San Francisco topped the list with 30 Glassdoor-ranked companies, including technology company NVIDIA.
Los Angeles had eight companies ranked in the list, followed by New York City with seven.