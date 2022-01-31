Tom Brady Insists He Hasn't Made Retirement Decision Yet, Doesn't Know How Report Went PublicDespite all of the reports, Tom Brady insists that he has not retired. Not yet, anyway.

Willie O'Ree's Congressional Gold Medal Signed Into LawWillie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958, is another step closer to receiving his Congressional Gold Medal.

Where Will Jimmy Garoppolo Play Next? Early Odds Say Pittsburgh Or WashingtonConsidering his win-loss record as a starting quarterback, it was fair to wonder why the 49ers weren't fully sold on Jimmy Garoppolo as their No. 1 guy. Sunday night's late-game collapse, though, provided a stark picture of why that is indeed the case.

Report: Celtics 'Widely Expected' To Trade Schroder, But With A Big CaveatEver since the Celtics signed Dennis Schroder to a bargain contract during the offseason, it has been speculated that the Boston brass will cash in on the veteran point guard at the trade deadline. But there appears to be a caveat for the Celtics when it comes to dealing Schroder.

Tuukka Rask Suffers Injury After Four Starts, Will Rest Through All-Star BreakTuukka Time 2.0 has hit another roadblock.