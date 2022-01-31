DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist, Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 6-1 on Sunday night.

Alexander Radulov, Luke Glendening and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which has won five of its last six. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

“It’s easier to play with confidence and swagger if you lead 3-0 or 4-0,” Oettinger said. “Still, it’s up to the goalies to make big saves.”

Craig Smith scored at 5:49 of the third to end the Stars’ bid for their first shutout of the season.

“It was probably the best game we’ve played this year, at both ends,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said.

Boston starting goalie Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman after Benn’s goal at 7:39 of the second period. Swayman finished with 12 saves.

One day shy of his 30th birthday, Seguin started the scoring with an unassisted goal at 6:54 of the first after skating furiously into the Boston zone. From the top of the right faceoff circle, Denis Gurianov sent the puck toward the net. It hit a Boston stick, and Seguin caught up to send the puck past Ullmark.

“Seguin is getting his legs underneath him. He had been skating really well on our road trip. He’s more confident with his legs and his game,” Bowness said. “That was the best (Radulov) has skated all year. You could see it coming.”

The 35-year-old Radulov got his second of the season with 4:37 left in the first to make it 2-0. Esa Lindell sent the puck ahead for Radulov, who continued to the front of the net and slid a forehand inside the left goalpost.

“While I didn’t score, I was still pushing,” Radulov said. “I knew at some point I was going to turn it on and go my way. I’m just happy for the team win. It doesn’t really matter who’s getting the goals.”

Radulov played just 11 games in 2020-21 and has missed six games this season because of injuries.

Glendening and Benn scored 1:08 apart in the second period against Ullmark to make it 4-0.

“Loved it,” Benn said of the goals by current linemate Seguin and Radulov, the third skater on their line in years past.

Benn himself had not scored in the previous 11 games.

“I was just trying to chip in,” he said. “We’ve all got to be much better than the first half.”

Sunday’s game was the first for both teams in the second half of the season.

Hintz scored a power-play goal at 4:55 of the third period before Smith got the Bruins on the scoreboard less than a minute later. Seguin’s second of the night with 1:07 left capped the scoring.

Before Smith’s goal for Boston, the best chance came early in the second period when Charlie McAvoy passed to Steven Fogarty just to the left of the net with Oettinger out of position. The goalie sprawled back toward the net and made a pad save.

“I didn’t know he was out of position,” Fogarty said. “It was a great pass by (McAvoy) but I put it right into (Oettinger).”

Oettinger said he didn’t see it, but “knew I had to get back and take away the lower half of the net. Luckily, I caught it.”

Oettinger was drafted out of Boston College and said he went to a lot of Bruins games: “Obviously, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league for the last 10 years.”

NOTES:

Bruins F Erik Haula missed the game because he went on the COVID-19 list earlier Sunday. Fogarty moved up from the taxi squad to make his first 2021-22 NHL appearance. … Radulov’s goal was his first since Oct. 27 against Vegas. … Oettinger’s only NHL shutout was 5-0 against Columbus March 6, 2021. … Hintz has five goals in the last six games, giving him 20 for the season. … Boston hasn’t been shut out since Nov. 11 vs. Calgary.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Seattle on Tuesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Stars: Host Calgary on Tuesday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

