CANTON (CBS) — Fresh powder makes for happy skiers and snowboarders, from the beginners to the experts.

“This is like, a dream come true,” said Dmitri Shemian of Belmont.

“Perfect conditions to learn in so we’re having fun,” said Joe Kennedy of Walpole, out skiing with 5-year-old son Patrick.

“Can’t wait to get out there. It’s nice to ride on fresh powder and not ice, so excited for that,” said Veronica Roias of Bridgewater.

At Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton, lots of snow means a big boost to business, including a sold-out crowd on Sunday and lift lines on a Monday.

“At the top, we were hitting close to the 30-inch mark,” said Jerry Kaelblein, a member of the ski patrol at Blue Hills.

“Sunday we had one of our best days ever which was awesome for us. The lift line was pretty long but people were just happy to be here so overall really good,” said Director of Business Operations at Blue Hills Kim Albiani.

“We’re here today because we had a day off from school and we wanted to ski,” said Siobhan Colin of Canton.

The Ski Area opened for the season on December 27th.

“It was a slow start because of the weather and trying to make snow,” Kaelblein explained.

Since opening, Blue Hills has relied mainly on their snow guns for man-made snow and keeping the runs open, but they say this weekend’s snowstorm led to more trails opening up, and what they’re hoping will be a longer season ahead.

“It opens it up largely for us opening up even more trails, having more lessons booked,” said Albiani.

“It will hold up really well and with the man-made snow that they put on top of it, it will last. So this gives us a great base. It gives us a great base to build on and open up terrain. It’s perfect,” said Kaelblein.