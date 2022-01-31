BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts had its first blizzard in four years Saturday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Stoughton 30.9 inches
Sharon 30.4
Quincy 30.0
Rockland 29.4
Whitman 28.6
Swampscott 26.2
Pembroke 26.0
Assonet 26.0
Chelsea 25.6
Brockton 25.0
Norton 24.5
Danvers 24.5
Foxboro 24.0
Middleboro 24.0
Bridgewater 24.0
Weymouth 24.0
Abington 24.0
Attleboro 23.8
Swansea 23.8
Boston (Logan Airport) 23.8
Hanson 23.5
Hingham 23.0
Braintree 23.0
Taunton 23.0
Hanover 22.5
Wakefield 22.4
Randolph 22.2
Stoneham 22.0
Fall River 22.0
Easton 22.0
Lakeville 22.0
Marshfield 21.5
Raynham 20.5
Northboro 20.0
Berkley 20.0
Malden 20.0
Marblehead 20.0
Lakeville 20.0
Bourne 20.0