METHUEN (CBS) – An alert Department of Public Works employee helped a Methuen family safely escape their home after a fire started during the blizzard.
DPW worker Bill Bonanno saw a fire while clearing snow on Pleasant Street Saturday morning.
He alerted the residents, allowing them to safely get out.
Firefighters were then able to knock down the flames and contain the fire to the porch area.
“Our crews did a great job of knocking down the fire and keeping it from spreading. We all want to thank Bill Bonanno for his quick work in notifying the residents of the fire,” Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said in a statement.