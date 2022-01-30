Weather Alert:Blizzard Of 2022 Leaves More Than 2 Feet Of Snow In Several Massachusetts Towns
By CBSBoston.com Staff
TRURO (CBS) – A Truro home that was in danger of collapse heading into this weekend’s storm survived another round of severe weather.

A Truro home survived another storm despite significant dune erosion. (Image Credit: Matt Hagopian)

The home on South Pamet Road was stabilized last week after about 20 feet of sand dune was washed away from beneath it during a previous storm.

Town officials said the owner of the home braced three pilings hoping to keep it standing.

A home in Truro is in danger of collapsing due to erosion was shored up ahead of the weekend storm. (WBZ-TV)

The efforts appear to have worked. As of Sunday morning, the home was still in place.

Officials said previously the home will be moved following Saturday’s storm.

