TRURO (CBS) – A Truro home that was in danger of collapse heading into this weekend’s storm survived another round of severe weather.
The home on South Pamet Road was stabilized last week after about 20 feet of sand dune was washed away from beneath it during a previous storm.
Town officials said the owner of the home braced three pilings hoping to keep it standing.
The efforts appear to have worked. As of Sunday morning, the home was still in place.
Officials said previously the home will be moved following Saturday’s storm.