STOUGHTON (CBS) — The snow jackpot for Saturday’s blizzard goes to Stoughton with 30.9 inches of snow. Of course, more snowfall means more cleanup.
"This is as good as it's going to get," Stoughton resident Andres Ruiz said about his cleanup effort.
"It was windy and snowy but it wasn't that intense I guess wind-wise. We've had trees fall on the house before. It wasn't terrible."
Other residents told WBZ-TV that they were lucky to not lose power and that make cleanup easier.
The police department tweeted, “1st place feels good!! @CantonMAPolice and @SharonMAPolice you were great competitors and we tip our cap to you. We stuck to our game plan and we are champs again. It’s all about pliability and preparation. We are going to enjoy this for today and tomorrow we are on to spring.”