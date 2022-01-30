PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — The blizzard was no match for one couple’s love. Adam and Sally Irujo tired the knot in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday.
They’ve had January 29 circled on their calendars for over a year so when news of the storm popped up, they decided to go ahead with the wedding anyway.
“We thought it was going to be really hard and it all came together. The Providence Public Library worked so well. All of our vendors were available today and I think it was just meant to be,” said Sally.
Surrounded by family and friends, the couple kissed outside as snow fell.