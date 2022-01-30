BOSTON (CBS) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power Saturday as a blizzard hit parts of Massachusetts with strong winds and more than two feet of snow.
At the height of the storm Saturday, about 100,000 customers had no electricity.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, more than 57,000 customers were without electricity as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
The hardest hit area has been the outer Cape. About 87% of Chatham woke up Sunday without power, along with 73% of Eastham.