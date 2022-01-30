“After a disappointing season finale in Buffalo, the Pro Bowl will give Patriots fans one more chance to see their new quarterback play and could help bury some of those bad memories from the loss to the Bills. It should certainly be intriguing to see how he performs with some of the NFL’s best weaponry around him and could be a tantalizing preview of how things might look as the Patriots continue to build around the promising youngster,” said the Patriots.
FOXBORO (CBS) — Quarterback Mac Jones is bound for the Pro Bowl, the New England Patriots announced Sunday. The game will be played on February 6 in Las Vegas.
The Patriots said, “some of the AFC’s quarterbacks opted out of playing in the NFL’s All-Star game.”
Jones is the fifth rookie in Patriots history to be selected for the Pro Bowl. He follows Devin McCourty (2010), Curtis Martin (1995), John Stephens (1988), and Mike Haynes (1976).
