FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday.
Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022
The news came minutes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Raiders are hiring Dave Ziegler has their next general manager.
The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022
McDaniels was in Las Vegas on Saturday to interview for the team’s head coaching job. Rapoport said following Ziegler’s hiring that “the next step” is to hire McDaniels as head coach.
“Josh McDaniels interviewed in Las Vegas yesterday, and sounded like it went as well as anyone could have hoped,” Rapoport reported.