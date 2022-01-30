Weather Alert:Blizzard Of 2022 Leaves More Than 2 Feet Of Snow In Several Massachusetts Towns
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday.

 

The news came minutes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Raiders are hiring Dave Ziegler has their next general manager.

McDaniels was in Las Vegas on Saturday to interview for the team’s head coaching job. Rapoport said following Ziegler’s hiring that “the next step” is to hire McDaniels as head coach.

“Josh McDaniels interviewed in Las Vegas yesterday, and sounded like it went as well as anyone could have hoped,” Rapoport reported.

