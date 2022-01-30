CHATHAM (CBS) — From the minute the blizzard winds died down, power crews have been working to restore electricity. At the height of the storm, more than 118,000 customers had lost power statewide.

By Sunday night, all but about 3,000 customers had the lights back on. Most still without power are on the Cape or in southeastern Massachusetts.

Chatham was one spot where crews were still working. The solution came in the form of more than 1700 Eversource crews, working quickly and carefully around the clock.

“Overnight we actually restored more than 50,000 customers and that number has crept down throughout the day actually quite significantly,” said Chris McKinnon of Eversource.

Peter Donovan owns the Chatham Laundromat. After more than a day and a half without power, he was eager for a fix, especially for some of his vulnerable customers.

“We do a lot of elder care laundry in the area and we have routes that we drive all throughout the Cape so those people will not be getting their laundry tomorrow but we’ll do our best to get it to them the next day,” said Donovan.

Crews made the most of daylight Sunday, but even subzero overnight wind chills didn’t delay their progress.

“We go through this stuff all the time. Used to it. Pick up the pieces and keep moving on,” said one Eversource worker. “We’ll get through it.”

Eversource said their goal for complete restoration is tomorrow by 11:59 p.m. but they expect a significant portion of our customers will have power well before then.