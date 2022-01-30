CANTON (CBS) — A Boston Police Officer has died after being found outside a Canton home on Saturday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. The officer’s identity has not been released.
According to the D.A., the man appeared to have been in the cold for some time before he was found early in the morning near a Fairview Road house belonging to people he knew.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The circumstances of his death are under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.