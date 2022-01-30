CANTON (CBS) — A Boston Police Officer has died after being found outside a Canton home on Saturday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Sunday. He was identified by Boston Police as John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department.
“John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.
According to the D.A., O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some time before he was found early in the morning near a home on Fairview Road belonging to people he knew. O’Keefe was off-duty.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances of his death are under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.