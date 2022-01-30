BOSTON (CBS) – Space savers will be out in full force on Sunday as Boston digs out following the Blizzard of 2022.
People were out early Sunday starting the process of clearing their cars and parking spaces in South Boston.
The city got thumped with 23.8 inches of snow on Saturday.
WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton found a father and son duo who will be out Sunday shoveling about 45 parking spaces, earning $100 a spot.
“It’s pretty fluffy. The issue is how much there is. It’s not very heavy,” one of the shovelers said. “Just put it wherever you can on the sidewalk in little piles.”
Boston is still under a snow emergency, which means there is no parking on main streets. Space savers are allowed in all neighborhoods but the South End.