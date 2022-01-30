BOSTON (CBS) – Barry Burbank spent decades forecasting major storms like the blizzard that slammed New England on Saturday. So did he miss being in front of the WBZ-TV cameras while the snow was pelting the region?

Burbank, who is now enjoying retirement after a Hall of Fame career that spanned 42 years, joined WBZ-TV from his home on Saturday during the Blizzard of 2022.

Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher asked Burbank if he misses being in the role of trying to forecast a historic weather event.

“I think I’m torn right down the middle, sliced vertically,” Burbank said. “This side says, I miss being there, and being with you guys. Especially when I see the promos for the Storm Watch weather team. I wish I was still there with you guys forecasting. But the other side of me says ‘You did that for 42 years and you did all the storms there.’ And nobody was home to help my wife clean out the driveway. Now I like being home, and just getting out and playing in it.”

Burbank said the fluffy snow that fell on Saturday in large quantities was “the best snow in the whole wide world.”

“It’s powder. And that’s what us ‘powder hounds’ love,” Burbank said. “I’ve got my skis. And I’ve got my snowshoes. You know me. I’ll be out enjoying it. As much as I miss being with you guys there in studio and forecasting these storms, I’ve got to say it’s great getting out and playing in these storms as well.”