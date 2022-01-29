BOSTON (CBS) – More than two feet of snow is forecasted to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Saturday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
9:45 AM
Norton 8.1
Middleboro 8.0
Taunton 8.0
Duxbury 7.8
Bridgewater 7.5
Hanover 7.5
New Bedford 7.5
Fall River 7.0
Bourne 7.0
Pembroke 6.5
Somerset 6.0
North Attleboro 6.0
Rehoboth 6.0
Mansfield 6.0
Walpole 5.9
Canton 5.5
Wrentham 5.5
Sharon 5.5
Natick 5.0
Chelsea 4.9
Hopkinton 4.5
Westwood 4.0
Worcester 4.0
Millis 3.8
Burlington 3.5
Logan Airport 3.0 (7am)