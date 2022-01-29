Weather Alert:Blizzard Warning For Potentially Historic Storm That's Likely To Bring More Than 2 Feet Of Snow
CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Snow, Snow Totals

BOSTON (CBS) – More than two feet of snow is forecasted to fall in parts of Massachusetts on Saturday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

9:45 AM

Norton 8.1
Middleboro 8.0
Taunton 8.0
Duxbury 7.8
Bridgewater 7.5
Hanover 7.5
New Bedford 7.5
Fall River 7.0
Bourne 7.0
Pembroke 6.5
Somerset 6.0
North Attleboro 6.0
Rehoboth 6.0
Mansfield 6.0
Walpole 5.9
Canton 5.5
Wrentham 5.5
Sharon 5.5
Natick 5.0
Chelsea 4.9
Hopkinton 4.5
Westwood 4.0
Worcester 4.0
Millis 3.8
Burlington 3.5
Logan Airport 3.0 (7am)

CBSBoston.com Staff