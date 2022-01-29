SCITUATE (CBS) — Waves were crashing over the sea wall in Scituate an hour before high tide as the nor’easter began on Saturday. Coast roads were completely flooded by the high waters before the tide retracted again.
Wind gusts made it difficult to stand up straight by 8 a.m. and only continued to intensify.
"We're seeing gusts over 70 miles an hour now, blowing, drifting wind, snow. Really, driving is almost getting to the point where it's really almost dangerous to be out. At least the tide is going out, we're seeing some of the water receding. We're getting to the height of the storm and it's getting pretty treacherous," said Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.
He believes streets will be flooded again during the evening high tide.
