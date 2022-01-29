BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington dropped a major news bomb on Saturday with the report stating Tom Brady is officially retiring from football at the age of 44. The football world, as you might expect, reacted in a huge way.

But there’s a chance that the report was premature.

Since the story broke, several people — including Brady’s father and his agent — have refuted the report, and some reporters have done some digging to discover that a final decision might have not been made by Brady.

On the San Francisco-based KRON TV station, Tom Brady Sr. said that his son is not retiring.

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

Brady’s father also sent a text message to ESPN, stating, “Tommy has made no such determination” on retirement. He went on to tell NFL Network that any reports of a retirement decision are “absolutely wrong.”

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, did not outright deny the report when communicating with reporters. He did, however, say that “Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” and that an announcement about retirement or continuing to play should come “soon.”

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, who’s long been tied to the Brady camp, said that Brady is out of the country and will remain there for the upcoming week.

At the moment, Tom Brady is out of the country and plans to be abroad next week as well. While he may intend to retire, it seems like a final, final, FINAL decision hasn't been rendered or articulated. So this isn't exactly "at ease" on the Brady front but "stand down for now." — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) January 29, 2022

Elsewhere, three separate reporters have indicated that Brady called the Buccaneers this weekend and indicated that he has yet to make a decision on his future. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe added the detail that Brady told the team “he’s not even close to making a decision.”

Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 29, 2022

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

Confirming Tom Brady has called #Bucs GM Jason Licht to inform him he has NOT made up his mind about retiring or playing in 2022. @MikeSilver reported it first. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

The TB12 company also deleted a tweet thanking Brady for all the memories.

The TB12 Sports account deleted this Brady farewell tweet. pic.twitter.com/Iu4CJOB1NP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2022

What this means, exactly, is hard to say.

It is possible that the rebuttals and denials are fully accurate, and that Brady has indeed not yet decided what he’ll do.

It’s also possible that Brady — a careful manager of his own messaging, the executive producer of his own documentary series, a social media influencer with nearly 18 million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter — has his own plans and desires for how and when he wants to tell the football world that he’s walking away from the game that he’s dominated for two decades.

Whatever it may be, it’s clear that Brady’s camp is working hard to dampen the impact of ESPN’s initial report that the retirement decision has been made.