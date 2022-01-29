SCITUATE (CBS) — Massachusetts residents along the coast were hit the hardest by Saturday’s blizzard.

Snow also wasn’t the only problem. These areas also had to deal with flooding, strong winds and power lines going down.

In Scituate late Saturday afternoon, there were two power trucks stuck in the snow in the same area near Oceanside Drive. First, it was a National Grid truck that couldn’t get out of the snow.

Two hours later, an Eversource truck got stuck in the same spot.

Scituate Town Administrator James Boudreau say the focus on Saturday night will be restoring power and managing the nighttime storm surge.

“Right now, we have about 1,200 homes without power in Scituate proper, which is about 14%,” Boudreau said. “The power companies are telling us they’ll have crews in tonight. Hopefully they’ll have everybody restored by the end of the day tomorrow, but it’s really going to depend upon the weather.”

Boudreau said the conditions have improved since the start of the day.

“The winds have let up a little bit. We’re hoping that the worst has gone by. We have gusts touching 90 miles per hour, so it’s been pretty much a crazy show down here.”

He also thinks the upcoming storm surge around 9 p.m. won’t be as bad as it was this morning.

“We think it’s going to be minor to moderate. The winds are kind of shifting around a little bit so that will help. There’s going to be race to get it all cleaned up before it starts to freeze.”

Despite the weather, no major injuries were reported in Scituate on Saturday.