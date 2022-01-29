BOSTON (CBS) — Most power restoration efforts will have to wait until better weather, MEMA Director Dawn Brantley tells WBZ-TV. It is hard for anyone, including utility crews and first responders, to drive during Saturday’s storm.
“When we’re talking about doing outage restoration, obviously until the event has subsided a bit, it will be a challenge,” said Brantley.READ MORE: Retired WBZ Legend Barry Burbank Returns To Talk Snow
Communities along the Cape and coast have set up shelters for residents who evacuate or lose power. More than 117,000 homes and businesses were without electricity shortly before noon.READ MORE: Waves Crash Over Sea Wall In Scituate Before High Tide, Flooding Streets
Part of MEMA’s mission is to support local towns and cities.MORE NEWS: Who Has The Most? Snow Totals For January 29 Storm
“Whether it’s resources, information, and being their go-to. And that’s what we’re doing and we have a fabulous team of regional local coordinators who work one-on-one with our local emergency management and other public safety officials. We have been doing that all week,” Brantley said.