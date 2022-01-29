BOSTON (CBS) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power Saturday as a nor’easter brought snow and wind across Massachusetts. A blizzard warning was issued for the eastern part of the state.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, over 101,000 customers were without electricity as of 9:10 a.m.
The number of outages had been rising all morning and then jumped from 40,000 to 84,000 in a matter of minutes around 9 a.m.
Wind gusts as strong as 60-75 mph are forecasted for along the immediate coastline. Over 18″ of snow is predicted to fall in bands over in Bristol and Plymouth counties, up through Boston and Cape Ann, and western Middlesex County and Worcester County.