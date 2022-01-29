NORTON (CBS) — Norton and Rockland were among several towns in Massachusetts that were hit with nearly two feet of snow during Saturday’s blizzard.

One Norton resident tried his hardest to clear out his driveway before his wife returned home from the hospital where she works. Unfortunately, the snow coming down continued to get in his way.

“As soon as I get halfway through, it’s already there and I have to go back then come back again. It’s really insane,” said the Norton resident.

Despite the struggles shoveling, he said loved this time of the year.

“Love the feeling of it, love the scenery of it. I just kind of zone out, do my thing, go back inside, have a cup of coffee and relax a bit.”

Rockland got even more snow than Norton, eclipsing the two-foot mark.

But one Rockland resident saw the positives in the situation,

“It gives you something to do, gives you a little bit of exercise,” he said. “Fortunately, I’ve got the snowblower, so there’s very little shoveling.”

That wasn’t the case for everyone though.

One local resident who spoke with WBZ-TV joked: “I miss the summer.”