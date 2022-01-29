BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA buses had a tough time on the roads during Saturday’s blizzard.
“Our primary concern right now is buses, which are dependent on the roadways being reasonably clear of snow,” General Manager Steve Poftak said at a news conference with Gov. Charlie Baker.
“I think our municipal and our state partners have put forward tremendous effort in the face of extraordinary snowfall totals,” Poftak said. “Nevertheless, we do have a number of buses that are stuck. We have crews that are working with them to free those buses. We have 20 to 25 buses that are stuck.”
Five MBTA bus routes were suspended Saturday due to unsafe conditions, including the 211, 215, 220, 712, and 713 routes.
Snow routes are now being run on several different lines as well. Bus route information can be found on the MBTA’s website.