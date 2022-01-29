BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday brought a blizzard to New England, and it also brought the news that Tom Brady was retiring from football.

The news didn’t come out of nowhere, but it was nevertheless a bit difficult for fans and teammates to process.

Of course, Julian Edelman has been pondering this one for some time, and he admitted the other day that this was the first time he’s really believed that Brady might actually retire.

Sure enough, Edelman showed that he might have had a little bit of inside information — either through actual information or through a special telekinetic connection with Brady — by reposting a tweet about his prognostication.

Jokes aside, Edelman also sent out a simple but heartfelt message to his former QB: “Thanks for the memories, babe.”

“Babe” was one of Brady’s most commonly used words when addressing his beloved pals in the locker room over the years, and Edelman adopted that habit as well. The two share similar stories — with Brady entering the league as an unheralded sixth-round pick, and Edelman being drafted in the seventh round as quarterback-turned-receiver — and they ended up forging one of the best quarterback-receiver combos of all time. Together, they won three Super Bowls, with Edelman winning Super Bowl MVP in their third and final championship run together.

Edelman stepped away from the game a year ago due to a knee injury, and Brady called it a career himself a year later.